Maria Ramona Villalobos
Abilene - Maria Ramona Villalobos quietly and peacefully went to be with the Lord on September 17, 2020 in Buda, Texas.
Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Abilene at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow in Elliott-Hamil Garden of Memories under the direction of Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home. A come and go visitation will be held on Monday evening from 5:30 until 8:00 PM with a Rosary being recited at 7:00 PM at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home 5701 Hwy. 277 S. in Abilene.
Maria was preceded in death by her loving Husband Joaquin Y Villalobos and two younger brothers, Robert Herrera and Johnny Herrera.
She leaves loving memories to be cherished by her children Greg and Lisa Espinoza from San Antonio, Texas, Raul and Kelly Espinoza from Abilene, Texas, Maria and Tim Lyng from Houston, Texas, Noemi Espinoza from Georgia, Rene Espinoza and Phyllis Goodrich from Buda, Texas, Hilda and Jody Gilmore from Houston and Prosper, Texas, and Armando and Lisa Espinoza from Florida; step-children, Cruz, Javier, Frances, and Lupe. She will be missed by her brothers Tony, Jesse, and Edward Herrera along with her 37 grandchildren, and 19 great grandchildren.
Maria was born into a family grounded in faith and guided by God's word on November 17, 1938 as the oldest daughter to parents Francisco Ybarra Herrera and Asuncion Lopez Herrera. Maria shared the love of her parents with her 6 brothers.
Maria's journey in life took her to Washington State where through countless selfless acts and with God's guidance she was able to raise 7 children and taught them to follow in God's light. She lead by example taking her kids hiking in the Cascade mountains mushroom hunting, salmon fishing, working in the strawberry fields next to her children in the summer and owning 3 Mexican food restaurants.
Her children remember Maria saying "God gave you a talent so work hard and never ever quit, because it honors His name". Maria was her children's and grandchildren's biggest fan.
Maria's strong faith and legacy will live on for generations. Her family is comforted in knowing that Maria lived a full and happy life anchored by her love for Joaquin where she would often say, " I pray that everyone can find the happiness and love that I have with Joaquin."
