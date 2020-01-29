Services
Mariaha 'Kaylyn Ruth Shearer

Mariaha 'Kaylyn Ruth Shearer Obituary
Mariaha 'Kaylyn Ruth Shearer

Sweetwater - Mariaha 'Kaylyn Ruth Shearer, age 5, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Funeral services for Mariaha will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at First United Methodist Church in Sweetwater, TX. A graveside will follow the funeral service at Roscoe Cemetery. Reverend Jackie Passmore will be officiating services. Family visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at McCoy Funeral Home.

Mariaha'Kaylyn was born on December 23,2014 in Sweetwater to parents Megan Raney and Joel Salinas. Mariaha'Kaylyn loved watching cartoons: PJ Mask, Paw Patrol, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Peppa Pig. She loved going swimming and going to the park. She loved dancing, singing and opening presents. Mariaha'Kaylyn was a warrior and changed many lives.

Survivors are: Mother: Megan Raney of Roscoe, Father: Joel Salinas of Snyder, Brothers: Aiden Kaucher of Roscoe, Gavin Salinas of Snyder, Sisters: Annalea Shearer of Roscoe, Haven Martinez of Roscoe, Becca Salinas of Lubbock, Maternal Grandmother: Amy Stalcup and Jose Aguilar of Roscoe, Maternal Grandfather: Gerald Shearer of Indiana, Paternal Grandparents: Jesse and Gloria Salinas of Snyder, and Numerous Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews and Cousins.

Pallbearers will be: Shawn Kincaid, Gerald Shearer, Chris Ramirez, Tyler Tufts, Manny Arenivas, Roger Ramirez

Online condolences can be made at

www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
