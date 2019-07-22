Marian Dolores Houston



Sweetwater - Marian Dolores (Bronaugh) Houston, age 89, of Abilene, Texas passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital. Graveside services will be at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Necessity Cemetery, near Breckenridge, Texas, with family members officiating. McCoy Funeral Home of Sweetwater is in charge of arrangements. Dolores was born April 7, 1930 at Breckenridge, Texas to the late Frantz and Connie (Neil) Bronaugh. She married John S. Houston, Jr. September 27, 1947. Dolores was a homemaker and had lived in Abilene for fifty-one years. She is survived by three sons; Steve Houston and wife Joy of Sweetwater, Rickey Lynn Houston and wife Rhonda of Millsap, Texas and Jay Irwin Houston and wife Angie of Hobbs, New Mexico, her grandchildren; Sam and Shirley Houston of Round Rock, Texas, Stuart and Heather Houston of San Angelo, Texas, Skylar and Ami Houston of Destrehan, Louisiana, Russell and Amanda Houston of Merkel, Texas, Ryan and Lenora Houston of Abilene, Texas, Rex and April Houston of Abilene, Texas, Jonathan Muckleroy of Maryland, Kristen Muckleroy, Jacob Houston and Jaden Houston all of Hobbs, New Mexico. Dolores also has 23 great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and her brother-in-law; Glen L. Houston of Hobbs, New Mexico. She was preceded in death by her husband, John March 3, 1993.