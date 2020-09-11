Marian Hurley



Amarillo - Marian Elizabeth McGinnis Hurley, retired Professor of English at Abilene Christian University, was born on February 20, 1933 in Superior, Wisconsin. She died on September 7, 2020 in Amarillo, Texas, after a lengthy illness. Marian was the widow of Clinton F. Hurley, Jr., to whom she was married for 49 years. She is survived by four children and their spouses: Bruce and Edie Hurley of Amarillo, David and Jerri Hurley of Salt Lake City, Utah, Michael and Sherry Hurley of Nixon, Texas, and Catherine Anderson-Larry and Ty Larry of Temple, Texas. She leaves 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Meals on Wheels Plus of Abilene. A family memorial service will be held in the chapel of University Church of Christ in Abilene on Saturday, September 19.









