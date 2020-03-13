|
|
Marian Penrod Farmer
Abilene - Marian Penrod Farmer was born in Wichita Falls, TX on November 5, 1925. She passed away from this earth to Heaven on March 10, 2020 at the age of 94 years. She was at her home surrounded by loving family members.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Abilene with Dr. Phil Christopher, Senior Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Memorial Park under the direction of Elliott Hamil Funeral Home, 5701 US Hwy 277 S.
Visitation will held from 5-7 PM on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Elliott Hamil Funeral Home.
Pallbearers for her service will be Von Faulkner, Cory Pittman, Spence Pittman, Neal Farmer, Randy Spence and Rory Farmer. Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Senter, Gilbert Korman, Allen Wright and Byron Penrod.
Marian was a graduate of Abilene High School. She received her undergraduate degree from Baylor University, and later earned a master's degree from Abilene Christian University in Counseling. Marian taught English at Madison Junior High for many years. She was a very active member of First Baptist Church in Abilene. She served on numerous committees within the church and was a devoted volunteer. Through the years, Marian enjoyed membership in the Abilene Woman's Club. She was a past president of the Board of First Baptist Church Counseling and Enrichment Center. She loved volunteering with the City Light Community Ministries. Marian served on the Board of the YWCA and was also an active volunteer at Hendrick Medical Center for many years. Marian loved helping other people. Her core values came from giving back to her church and community. She was also a very devoted wife and mother.
Marian was preceded in death by her father, James Clyde Penrod, and her mother, Florence Wiles Penrod. Also preceding her in death were her sister, Roberta Wiles Flanagan, and nephew, James Patrick Flanagan. Marian is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 46 years, Dorman N. Farmer, Sr. She is survived by her brother, Clyde Byron Penrod, and his wife, Louella Penrod. Marian is survived by five children: Randy Spence (Vicki), Penny Spence Pittman (Cory), Neal Farmer, Dorsi Farmer Faulkner (Von), and D'Anne Farmer. Grandchildren are Whitney Spence Aguirre (Eddie), Erin Spence, Spence Pittman (Erika), Michael Faulkner Catanese (Nick), Dylan Faulkner, Taylor Pittman, Caitlin Farmer, and Rory Farmer. Great grandchildren are Brennon Aguirre, Madelyn Aguirre, Caden Catanese, Charlee Catanese, and Liam Cervera Pittman. Survivors also include niece, Kelly Flanagan, and nephew, Tom Flanagan.
Marian and Dorman were parents who adored their children. They also had a huge number of beloved friends, with whom they enjoyed many fun activities. Another passion was travel. With their friends, Marian and Dorman traveled the world together for many years and loved sharing stories of their adventures.
Marian's family would like to acknowledge and thank Touching Hearts at Home and Kindred Hospice for the care and comfort they provided.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to .
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020