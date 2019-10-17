|
Marie Coker
Abilene - Marie Ree Coker, 104 of Abilene, Texas, passed away Wednesday October 16, 2019 at Wisteria Place in Abilene, Texas. Graveside service will be on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Elmwood Memorial Park Cemetery. Services under the direction of Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut Street.
Marie was born October 28, 1914, in the community of Post Oak, Texas, to Eureka and Pearl Schmittou. She attended the Post Oak school and later married Ervie Lee Coker, June 7, 1933 in Jacksboro, Texas.
Marie never worked outside of the home and learned to be an excellent cook and seamstress. The couple lived in several places because E.L. was in the oil business all his life. They moved to Abilene in 1951 and have lived here since. Marie loved to travel with E.L. all over the country while he bought and sold oilfield equipment. When Mr. Coker retired, they bought an Airstream Travel Trailer and were members of the Big Country Travel Club. They loved the many trips they took all over the U.S. and Canada. They were also members of a wonderful "88" group and were members of University Church of Christ where Marie became the oldest member. E.L. and Marie had been married for 69 years when he passed away in 2002.
The couple spent many hours with their family as they all gathered at their cabin at Lake Sweetwater. Marie loved her family so very much, always tried to put them first, and loved when they were all together. Her most enjoyable times were when she was having fun with her family. She learned to water ski at the age of 65. She even rode motorcycles with them out at the lake. She enjoyed playing practical jokes on her family and friends. Needless to say, "she loved life."
Marie was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers, her husband E.L. Coker, one daughter, Melba Mims, and two grandchildren, Karen Mims and Craig Mims.
Survivors include one daughter: Margie Boyll and husband Dave of Abilene; five grandchildren: Mark Mims and wife Vickie of Franklin, Tennessee; Karla Hayes and husband Mickey of Tuscola, Texas; Jill Locklar and husband Terry of Sweetwater, Texas; Libby Miller and husband Pete of Springtown, Texas; and Kelli Grissom and husband Wade of Graham, Texas; Ten great grandchildren: Madison Mims of Franklin, Tennessee; Nolan Mims of Franklin, Tennessee; Lyndi Cherry and husband Grant of Sweetwater, Texas; Larissa Locklar of Sweetwater, Texas; Reese and Ryland Hayes of Tuscola, Texas; Kailey Dobbs and husband Sam of Springtown, Texas; David Miller and wife Maddie of McKinney, Texas; Brandon Hopper of San Angelo, Texas; Corbin Benner and wife Tory of Eastland, Texas; four great-great grandchildren: Gaines and Gates Cherry of Sweetwater, Texas; Hudson Benner of Eastland, Texas; and Julia Dobbs of Springtown, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the many friends and the staff at University Place, the staff of Wisteria Place Legacy Lane, and Hendrick Hospice for all her care and friendships.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019