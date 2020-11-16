1/1
Marie Elaine Campbell
Marie Elaine Campbell

Haskell - Marie Elaine Campbell, 75, of Haskell, passed away, Sunday, November 15, 2020 at her home. A funeral service will be held 2pm, Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Assembly of God with Sister Debbie Amburn and Bro. Carl Amburn officiating. Burial will follow in Willow Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 6:00-7:00pm, Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Haskell Funeral Home, 2 Avenue D. Condolences can be made at www.haskellfuneralhometx.com.

Elaine was born March 30, 1945 in Haskell, Texas, the daughter of the late Dudley Phelps and Lona Mae Sanders Phelps. On June 21, 1963, she married Kenneth Campbell at the Haskell Foursquare Church. In 2017, she retired after 26 years of being a Pharmacist Technician. She was a member of the First Assembly of God. Elaine loved playing the piano, spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and attending family reunions.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Elaine is survived by her husband, of 57 years, Kenneth Campbell of Haskell; daughter, Karen Mitchell of Abilene; grandson, Kendall Mitchell and Valerie of Anson; granddaughter, Allison Mitchell and Tony of Abilene; great grandchildren, Keegan, Alexavier, Kayson, Adym, Ayden, Anhelica, Angel and Lacoste. A host of aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and dear friends.






Published in Abilene Reporter News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Haskell Funeral Home
2 Avenue D
Haskell, TX 79521
(940) 863 4620
