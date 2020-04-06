Services
North's Funeral Home
242 Orange St
Abilene, TX 79601
(325) 677-6246
McCaulley - Ruby Marie Foster- Green,78 passed away on April 2, 2020 at her home in McCaulley, Texas.

Marie was born in Merkel, Texas on January 30th, 1942 to parents Otis Foster and Ruby Pearl Roberts. Marie completed her primary education in Merkel. After high school she started a career with the Texas Highway Department, and retired after 25 years.

Ruby Loved life, she loved her children and grandchildren. She also loved dancing and playing Bingo.

She was preceded in death by parents Otis and Ruby Foster, son Lonnie Green, and grandson Wayne Barnwell.

Left to cherish her memories are husband Kerry Green of McCaulley, TX son Rick Hines and wife Rita of Little Rock AR, daughter Teresa Roberts of McCaulley, TX, duaghter Monti Green (Dustin) of Hamlin, TX. son Jeffery Green of Lubbock, TX. 4 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and a host of extended family and many friends. Online condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020
