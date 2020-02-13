Services
Heartland Funeral Home & Cremation Services
303 Early Blvd
Early, TX 76802
(325) 646-9424
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Heartland Funeral Home & Cremation Services
303 Early Blvd
Early, TX 76802
Marie Lancaster


1930 - 2020
Marie Lancaster Obituary
Freddie Marie Lancaster, 90, died Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Hendrick Hospice Care. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 15, 2020 in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel in Early, Texas, with Norm Archibald officiating.

Marie was born on February 5, 1930 in Brown County of Texas. She was the oldest of 6 children born to Curtis and Lou Sudderth. She graduated from Early High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Herman Lancaster, in August, 1947.

Marie was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She served as a minister's wife for over 40 years. Herman and Marie served in the pastorate for Concord Baptist Church and Salt Creek Baptist Church in Brown County. They also served in Addison Baptist Church in Addison, First Baptist Church of Whitewright, Trinity Baptist Church in Farmersville and the First Baptist Church of Paducah. During the last years of their ministry, Herman served as the Director of Missions of the Bi-Fork Baptist area in Seymour. At each of these locations, Marie served as Herman's secretary in addition to other responsibilities of a minister's wife. After retirement, they moved to Abilene, where they continued to serve in various capacities.

Marie will be remembered for her warmth, sincerity, graciousness, her sense of humor and being a little bit feisty. She was quick to laugh with her family, but could easily provide needed advice through her wisdom and experience.

Marie was preceded in death by husband, Herman in 2005 and also by an infant daughter, Regena, her mother and father, and one brother.

Survivors include her sons Randy and wife Claudia of Brownwood, and Tim and wife Regina of Lubbock. Four grandchildren Adam Lancaster of Abilene, Paige Lancaster Newsom of San Antonio, Chad Lancaster of Dallas and Chris Lancaster of Lubbock, as well as six great grandsons. Also, she is survived by two sisters and two brothers.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Hendrick Hospice Care, 1651 Pine Street, Abilene, Texas 79601.

Condolences, memories and tributes can be offered to the family online at

heartlandfuneralhome.net
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
