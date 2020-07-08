1/1
Marie Loggains
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie Loggains

Breckenridge - Marie Loggains, age 86 of Breckenridge, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 11th at the Elliott Street Church of Christ with Jim Cox and Don Nelson officiating. Interment will follow in the Albany Cemetery under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., Friday, July 10th at the Elliott Street Church of Christ Activity Building.

Marie Adaline Reynolds was born December 19, 1933 in Albany, Texas to parents, James Herbert Reynolds and Cleo Hash Reynolds. She went to school in San Saba and in Albany and then went on to attend Draughn's Business College. On January 20, 1951, Marie married Eugene Mac Loggains in San Saba. Marie worked at Citizens National Bank for 30 years until her retirement. She was a devoted christian and a member of Elliott Street Church of Christ. Marie was also a member of the Rotary Club and enjoyed quilting, crocheting, fishing and hunting. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Cleo Reynolds; her husband, Gene Loggains; her grandmother, Mary Hash; one sister, Shirley Ruddock; and one niece, Sherry Munoz.

Marie is survived by her one son, Mike Loggains and wife Jan of Breckenridge; one brother, George Reynolds of Breckenridge; one sister, Louise Saxon of Wichita Falls; two grandchildren, Shane Loggains of Houston, Shannon Thompson and husband Jay of Caddo Mills; four great grandchildren, Rylee Kingery, Reagan Kingery, both of Caddo Mills, Raigan Thompson of Wylie and Morgan Thompson of Longview.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the Medina Children's Home and may be left at Morehart Mortuary. Condolences may be made online at www.morehartmortuary.net.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morehart Mortuary - Breckenridge
1101 West Walker
Breckenridge, TX 76424
(254) 559-5421
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved