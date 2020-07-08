Marie Loggains
Breckenridge - Marie Loggains, age 86 of Breckenridge, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 11th at the Elliott Street Church of Christ with Jim Cox and Don Nelson officiating. Interment will follow in the Albany Cemetery under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., Friday, July 10th at the Elliott Street Church of Christ Activity Building.
Marie Adaline Reynolds was born December 19, 1933 in Albany, Texas to parents, James Herbert Reynolds and Cleo Hash Reynolds. She went to school in San Saba and in Albany and then went on to attend Draughn's Business College. On January 20, 1951, Marie married Eugene Mac Loggains in San Saba. Marie worked at Citizens National Bank for 30 years until her retirement. She was a devoted christian and a member of Elliott Street Church of Christ. Marie was also a member of the Rotary Club and enjoyed quilting, crocheting, fishing and hunting. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Cleo Reynolds; her husband, Gene Loggains; her grandmother, Mary Hash; one sister, Shirley Ruddock; and one niece, Sherry Munoz.
Marie is survived by her one son, Mike Loggains and wife Jan of Breckenridge; one brother, George Reynolds of Breckenridge; one sister, Louise Saxon of Wichita Falls; two grandchildren, Shane Loggains of Houston, Shannon Thompson and husband Jay of Caddo Mills; four great grandchildren, Rylee Kingery, Reagan Kingery, both of Caddo Mills, Raigan Thompson of Wylie and Morgan Thompson of Longview.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the Medina Children's Home
