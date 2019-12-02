|
Marie Marquez
Abilene - Margie Marquez of Abilene passed away Friday, November 29, 2019. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday December 4, 2019 at 10am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial to follow at Elmwood Memorial Cemetery. Family will receive friends December 3, 2019 in North's Memorial Chapel from 5-7pm with the reading of the Rosary to begin at 6pm.
Margie was born December 30, 1941 in Abilene, TX to Della Santa Cruz and Jimmy V. Stokes. Margie received her primary education from Abilene public schools. Margie married Salvador Marquez in 1981 and they spent 38 loving years together. Margie was very family oriented and loved the holiday season. She loved to decorate her home for whatever occasion, and she loved to sing in the church choir.
Margie was preceded in death by parents Jimmy V. Stokes and Della Santa Cruz Stokes, and first husband Fred G. De Herrera
Left to cherish her memories are: husband, Salvador Marquez of Abilene, daughters: De Anna De La Cruz and husband James of Abilene, TX, Debra Muroski and husband Larry of Oswego NY, son, Fred De Herrera and wife Cindy of Fort Worth, TX. brothers: Jimmy Stokes of Abilene, George Stokes of Abilene, Johnny Stokes of Austin, and Bobby Stokes of Austin. Grandchildren: Dustin De La Cruz, Damon De La Cruz, Kristin Obena, Leslie Tran, great-grandchildren: Ryler Obena and Raiden Obena, and a host of extended family and many friends. Pallbearers will be Dustin De La Cruz, Damon De La Cruz, Josh Obena, Jayson Medrano, Michael Tran, and Larry Muroski. Services entrusted to North's Funeral Home. Online Condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019