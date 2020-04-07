|
|
Marilyn Bailey
Abilene - Marilyn Kay Cherry Bailey, age 76, passed away in her home in Abilene Texas on April 5, 2020.
She was born on September 17, 1943, in Syracuse Kansas to William David and Alice Marie Cherry. She retired from TJ Maxx after 20 years of retail sales. She Loved sitting in front of the computer looking at butterflies and beautiful flowers. She also loved sending recipes to people and telling them you should try this. She loved poetry and had a small collection. Here is one she Loved
Spirit --
From the happy chambers of my spirit, I send forth to you my smile, and I pray that you shall carry it with you as you travel each and every mile. I wish for you beautiful lingering sunsets to make your day complete and I lift you up in all of my prayers until the next time we shall meet.
She is survived by her 3 sons, Michael Claspill of Abilene Texas, Richard Claspill of Ohio and Randy Claspill of Abilene Texas. 2 sisters and 2 brothers, Bertha Leigh of Henderson Nevada, Lawrence Cherry of Clovis New Mexico, Ina May Cole and Jim Cherry of Wylie Texas. A host of nephews, nieces, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her brother William Cherry Jr., father William David Cherry and her mother Alice Marie Cherry.
She will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020