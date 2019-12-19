|
Marilyn "Sue" Davis
Tuscola - Marilyn "Sue" Davis, 78, of Hawley, passed away from this earth on December 18, 2019 and began rejoicing in the presence of Jesus Christ and those who preceded her in death, Vonay, her husband of 62 years and her son Murray.
Funeral Service will be held Saturday, December 21st, 10 a.m. at Fort Phantom Baptist Church, 11343 FM 600, Abilene, TX. Visitation will be Friday, December 20th from 5:00 - 6:30 p.m. at Elmwood Funeral Home, 5750 US Hwy 277 South, Abilene, TX.
Sue was born on February 5, 1941 to Speck and Nadine Sorenson in Haskell County where she grew up and attended Matson schools.
Sue was a member of the Ft. Phantom Baptist Church where she spent many hours serving her Lord and Savior. She provided many meals for families at their time of need, fed the youth group, and could host a great banana split party. She was a hairdresser by trade and worked in her beauty shop behind the family home for many years. She enjoyed the time she spent with her friends during their weekly hairdo.
She made lifelong friends being a member of the Hawley Garden Club. Sue spent countless hours volunteering in the Hawley community, taking neighbors fresh vegetables from her garden, and loved a good pea shelling or quilting afternoon with friends and family. Sue had a servant's heart and always went above and beyond caring for others.
Sue took pride in being Vonay's wife, and a good mother to her children. She always made sure they had a warm meal and many of those were delivered to the field in the trunk of her car. One of the greatest joys was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She often spoiled them with their favorite dish and something sweet for dessert, followed by a competitive game of canasta.
Survived by her son, Nicky Davis and wife Darla of Hawley; daughter, Kristi Allyn and husband Eddy of Tuscola; grandchildren, Kasey Davis, Tike Davis, Coby Davis, Saegan Allyn Davis, Tiffany Davis Smith, Rowdy Davis, Misty Davis Couch, and Landry Allyn; Eleven Great Grandchildren.
Also preceding her in death were her parents, sister, Ruby Dunlap, and brother, Sam Sorenson.
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Rayden for loving and taking excellent care of our Mom/Mimi.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Hendrick Hospice, 1651 Pine St. Abilene, TX 79601
Online condolonces and memories may be shared with the family at www.elmwoodfuneral.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019