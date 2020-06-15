Jeff and family,
We are so very sorry to hear of Marilyn's passing. She was such a wonderful person, full of life, from her childhood through her illness. We have so many good memories of her and Jeff at our class reunions. She will be sorely missed by all of us that had the good fortune to know her. God bless and comfort you all.
Marilyn Goodin
Abilene - Marilyn Goodin, 79, passed away beautiful and peacefully on June 14, 2020 of an unexpected brain hemorrhage.
Services celebrating her life will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 12:00 Noon in the Sanctuary of First Baptist Church in Abilene, Texas with Mike Greenfield officiating. Burial will follow in Texas State Veterans Cemetery at 2:00 PM under the direction of Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home.
Marilyn was born on December 20, 1940 in Haskell, TX an early Christmas gift to her parents the late Lamar and Addie Ruth (Smith) Searcey. She graduated from Benjamin High School in 1959. Marilyn went on to attend Hardin-Simons University where she was a White Horse Rider and Rodeo Queen. She married the love of her life Jeff Goodin on June 10, 1961 in Benjamin, Texas. Together they raised their three daughters and established roots in Abilene. In 1960 Marilyn began a career with Senter Realtors. She was a faithful and Christian member of First Baptist Church where she was actively involved in Sunday School. She was also a member and Past President Abilene Board of Realtors, Hardin Simmons University Alumni Association, former board member of Fairway Oaks Country Club, former president and member of Abilene Ladies' Golf Association, member of Ladies' Tennis Club 4.0 at the Abilene Country Club. Marilyn and Jeff celebrated their marriage of 59 on June 10th. Their love and relationship was admired by many of us as an example of true love, they fiercely loved each other with an unmeasurable dedication.
Her favorite things to do were spend time with husband, Jeff, daughters, grandchildren and great granddaughter. Family was the most important part of her life. Marilyn is known for remembering important dates and always giving gifts, letters and cards. She loved Jesus, Christmas, tennis, shopping, her friends, social groups and traveling buddies, high school and college friends. Marilyn was mischievous in her own sweet, subtle way and she loved practical jokes.
Proceeded in death by her parents, brother Wayne Searcey and stepbrother Ronald Griffith.
Survived by her husband Jeff, Daughters: Darla Davis and husband Kenny from Midland, TX, Lyn Jones and husband Scott from Kingwood, TX, Leanne Bevins and husband Ken from Round Rock, TX; grandchildren Jeff Wilkerson, Cameron Jones and wife Hannah, Jordan Jones and wife Morgan, Kaylee Bevins, Addison Bevins, Kennedy Bevins; 1 great granddaughter,Ruth Jones; her brother Marty Griffith; and Stepbrothers Louis Griffith and Charles Griffith.
To leave condolences to the family please visit, www.elliotthamilfuneralhomes.com
Abilene - Marilyn Goodin, 79, passed away beautiful and peacefully on June 14, 2020 of an unexpected brain hemorrhage.
Services celebrating her life will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 12:00 Noon in the Sanctuary of First Baptist Church in Abilene, Texas with Mike Greenfield officiating. Burial will follow in Texas State Veterans Cemetery at 2:00 PM under the direction of Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home.
Marilyn was born on December 20, 1940 in Haskell, TX an early Christmas gift to her parents the late Lamar and Addie Ruth (Smith) Searcey. She graduated from Benjamin High School in 1959. Marilyn went on to attend Hardin-Simons University where she was a White Horse Rider and Rodeo Queen. She married the love of her life Jeff Goodin on June 10, 1961 in Benjamin, Texas. Together they raised their three daughters and established roots in Abilene. In 1960 Marilyn began a career with Senter Realtors. She was a faithful and Christian member of First Baptist Church where she was actively involved in Sunday School. She was also a member and Past President Abilene Board of Realtors, Hardin Simmons University Alumni Association, former board member of Fairway Oaks Country Club, former president and member of Abilene Ladies' Golf Association, member of Ladies' Tennis Club 4.0 at the Abilene Country Club. Marilyn and Jeff celebrated their marriage of 59 on June 10th. Their love and relationship was admired by many of us as an example of true love, they fiercely loved each other with an unmeasurable dedication.
Her favorite things to do were spend time with husband, Jeff, daughters, grandchildren and great granddaughter. Family was the most important part of her life. Marilyn is known for remembering important dates and always giving gifts, letters and cards. She loved Jesus, Christmas, tennis, shopping, her friends, social groups and traveling buddies, high school and college friends. Marilyn was mischievous in her own sweet, subtle way and she loved practical jokes.
Proceeded in death by her parents, brother Wayne Searcey and stepbrother Ronald Griffith.
Survived by her husband Jeff, Daughters: Darla Davis and husband Kenny from Midland, TX, Lyn Jones and husband Scott from Kingwood, TX, Leanne Bevins and husband Ken from Round Rock, TX; grandchildren Jeff Wilkerson, Cameron Jones and wife Hannah, Jordan Jones and wife Morgan, Kaylee Bevins, Addison Bevins, Kennedy Bevins; 1 great granddaughter,Ruth Jones; her brother Marty Griffith; and Stepbrothers Louis Griffith and Charles Griffith.
To leave condolences to the family please visit, www.elliotthamilfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.