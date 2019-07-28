|
|
Marilyn Hitt
Abilene - The Lord's faithful servant, Marilyn Hitt, was called home on Friday, July 26, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Elmwood Memorial Park. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 pm at First Baptist Church Sanctuary with Dr. Phil Christopher officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 pm on Monday, July 29, 2019 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.
Marilyn was born in Abilene, Texas on October 14, 1927 to Willie Mae and Hubert Hays. She spent her younger years in Abilene, graduated from Sunset High School in Dallas and returned to Abilene to attend Hardin-Simmons University where she met and married Robert Hitt. This happy union lasted fifty-seven years and brought four daughters into their lives.
The young Hitt family attended Southside Baptist Church where, as a child, Marilyn learned to love the Lord. Just as her parents taught her Christian values and faith, she became a shining example to her own children and grandchildren. Later, as a member of First Baptist Church, she continued to serve and spread joy in so many ways.
Marilyn loved her family. Her greatest joy in life was to have everyone together. It was a difficult task for such a large family, but one that was accomplished each year in October, when everyone dutifully arrived to celebrate "Granny Fest."
Marilyn loved to celebrate Christmas as a child, as a young wife and mother, as a grandmother and a great-grandmother. She loved every aspect of Christmas. She loved the gifts and the wrapping, the cooking and baking, the decorations and the joy and goodwill that abound during the season. But each year before the family festivities commenced, the Christmas story was read from the Bible and we were reminded of God's greatest gift to the world.
When Marilyn wasn't preparing for Christmas or Granny Fest, she spent her time quilting. One year it was quilts for her girls, another year it was ten quilts for the grands, and the following year it was twenty-three quilts for the great grands. She set lofty goals, but always managed to achieve them.
On one sweet occasion, she shared this with her girls. "I had a good life as a child, I had a good life with Poppa, and I have a good life now."
She loved living at Wesley Court. She loved her friends there, both old and new, sharing old memories and making new ones.
Quiet simply, Marilyn loved her life. The family motto became, "Hitt's a Wonderful Life."
She is survived by her four daughters and their husbands: Elizabeth and Mike Barber; Janet and Clark Murray; Mary Nell and Jack Harrington; and Nancy and Danny Haddox. She also leaves ten grandchildren: Robert Thornell (Sarah); Brian Murray (Tiffany); Traci Hancock (Kent); Matt Harrington (Stephanie); Emily O'Shaughnessy (Ryan); Callie Murray (John Steers); Chuck Haddox (Beth); Erin Graham (Chris); Brad Harrington (Mindy); and Sarah Stevens (Josh).
Marilyn will also be missed by 24 great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Barbara Harris (John); nieces, nephews and many, many friends.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Willie Mae and Hubert Hays; her husband, Robert Hitt and her brother, Hubert Hays (Gertrude).
Well done, good and faithful servant. Matthew 25:23
Memorials may be made in Marilyn's honor to Hardin-Simmons University; Hospice of the Big Country, 4601 Hartford St., Abilene, Texas 79605; or to the .
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at:
www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 28, 2019