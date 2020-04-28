|
|
Marilyn Seider
Fort Worth - Marilyn Frances Seider, 80, of Fort Worth, Texas passed away April 25, 2020 in her son's home. Born Marilyn Frances Schlee in Hamilton, Texas on December 10, 1939 to John Adolph Schlee and Olga Walda Kunkel-Schlee of Priddy, Texas, she was baptized, confirmed, and married in Zion Lutheran Church in Priddy. After graduating Priddy High School she married her childhood sweetheart and love of her life Jimmy Joe Seider on July 6, 1957. They were happily married 52 years. Marilyn and Jim lived a short time in Priddy, Brownwood, and Abilene, Texas before settling in Clyde, Texas in the early 1960's. They had three children and a lifetime of happiness on their farm. A staunch supporter of her community Marilyn attended First United Methodist Church of Clyde, she was an active member of the Clyde Women's Club and she sat on various county and state level committees over the years. Marilyn supported the public-school system and regularly attended athletic booster club events, helped with fundraising, and sewed theatrical costumes. She traveled thousands of miles supporting her children's interests in all sports, FFA, 4H, and theatre. Watching her children compete in sports and livestock shows brought her great joy.
Marilyn joined the U.S. Postal Service in 1973 as a postal clerk before taking over Route 4 delivery in 1978, a route which she carried for 14 years. She spent the next 13 years delivering Clyde's Route 2 mail where she drove 113 miles a day 5 to 6 days a week using her personal car because USPS did not supply rural mail carriers with vehicles. She retired April 29, 2005 from USPS after 32 years of service. Her favorite days were when children would address Valentine cards to her and when she picked up their letters to Santa. She also loved the small gifts of homemade jams and jellies, baked goods, and other small gifts of appreciation she received from her mail patrons.
Marilyn enjoyed playing bridge and dominoes. She was a fantastic seamstress and loved sewing clothes, costumes and curtains. She also enjoyed knitting and crochet, baking, canning preserves and hot sauce, and in the 1970's she made a lot of macrame.
Preceded in death by her husband Jim on December 18, 2010, Marilyn is survived by her three children: Sam Seider and wife Susan of Abilene, TX; Jeffery Seider and partner Kenneth Jones of Fort Worth, TX; and Angela Swope and husband David of Rowlett, TX. She has four grandchildren and five great grandchildren: Chad Smith and wife Vanessa of San Antonio, TX; Cody Carter and wife Jenny of Graham, TX who have two sons; Justin Seider and wife Sanja of Chester, VA who have two sons; and Shelby Fulford and husband Gage of Abilene, TX who have a daughter.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020