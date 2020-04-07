|
|
Marion Oliver Eversdyk
Marion Oliver (Mo) Eversdyk, son of John and Leota Wright Eversdyk, was born December 26, 1931 in Grinnell, Iowa. He entered into eternal rest on April 6 2020 at home. Marion was a Christian man, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend
Marion graduated from Grinnell High School, Iowa in 1949 and worked as a carpenter before serving in the U.S. Navy Seabees from 1951-1955. He was involved in military construction in Cuba, TheVirgin Islands, St. Thomas, and the French Morocco during his enlistment years. He was honorably discharged.
Eversdyk was united in marriage to Julia Eunice Allen Clark on October 26, 1957 at Mason City, Iowa. The family moved from Grinnell, Iowa to Midland, Texas in 1958 and was residents of Abilene for 60 years (moved here in 1960).
Left to mourn the loss of their beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather is his wife, J. Eunice Eversdyk and three children: Devoted and caring daughter Julie Hicks, Arlington, Texas; loving sons; David Eversdyk (Donna), Lampases, TX; Randy Eversdyk (Lisa), Georgetown, Texas; his sister Marie Brown of Newton, Iowa and sister-in-law, Myrna Allen of Grinnell, Iowa. Also surviving are seven grandchildren: Kiley Odegard(Wade) of Marion, Iowa, Ashley Cassady and fiancé Paul Wilson of Marion, Iowa; Jill Collins (Brennan) of Coppell, Texas, Cliff Eversdyk (Jen) of Austin, Texasa; Lynn Eversdyk of Temple, Texas, Colby Hicks of Arlington, Texas; Morgan (James) Hammond of College Station, Texas. Eight great grandsons Caleb Eversdyk, Logan Odegard, Brecken and Wyatt Cassady, Brayden, Hudson and Dylan Hammond, Asher Collins, one great granddaughter Karis Brynn Collins and a host of friends and relatives.
Eversdyk was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Cindy Eversdyk in 1991; his son Dennis Eversdyk in 2000; Sister Alice Jane Johnson; brothers-in-law Wilbur Allen, Max Allen and Raymond Brown.
Marion was a carpenter, barber, realtor, and salesman. He was past Vice Commander of Stanley Marcelleno VFW, an active member of Hillcrest Church of Christ and a former deacon at Northside Church of Christ. He, along with his wife, enjoyed traveling to the Netherlands, Costa Rica, Hawaii, Wales, Scotland, Ireland, Belgium and going to both the east and west coasts of United States. He and Eunice enjoyed visiting their children and watching their grandchildren and great-grandchildren play in sports and other activities. Marion was a people person who didn't know a stranger. He liked to read his Bible, play "42" dominoes with friends, keep up with politics and the economy, watch old Western movies and he was an avid coin collector. His daily visits with friends who met daily at Grandy's for coffee were special. He was a good man and loved talking to people wherever he was.
The family wishes to thank Hendricks Hospice personnel for their care and Hillcrest Church of Christ for their loving support.
A church memorial service and military gravesite services at the Texas Veterans Cemetery will be held at a later date due to the Coronavirus.
In lieu of flowers, memorials if desired, may be made to Hendricks Hospice, Box 1922, Abilene 79604 or Houses for Healing % Hillcrest Church of Christ, 650 E Ambler, Abilene, TX. 79601.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020