Services
Bailey-Howard Funeral Home - Clyde
105 Oak Street
Clyde, TX 79510
325-893-4255
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Bailey-Howard Funeral Home - Clyde
105 Oak Street
Clyde, TX 79510
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark May
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Allen May


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Allen May Obituary
Mark Allen May

Abilene - Mark Allen May, 60, of Abilene died Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at his home. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Bailey Howard Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Larry Hooper officiating.

Mark was born October 16, 1958 in Abilene to Terry and Christine (Horn) May. He graduated from Abilene High School and attended the University of Texas at Arlington. He worked as a building inspector for the City of Austin. He moved to Abilene from Austin in 2007 and was a member of the Church of Christ.

He is survived by his mother Christy Hooper of Potosi; two sisters, Terri Edwards of Abilene and Laura Knight of Houston; two nephews, Anthony Edwards and Adam Edwards and a niece Sophia Edwards.

Online condolences may be made at www.baileyhowardfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now