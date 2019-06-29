|
Mark Allen May
Abilene - Mark Allen May, 60, of Abilene died Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at his home. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Bailey Howard Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Larry Hooper officiating.
Mark was born October 16, 1958 in Abilene to Terry and Christine (Horn) May. He graduated from Abilene High School and attended the University of Texas at Arlington. He worked as a building inspector for the City of Austin. He moved to Abilene from Austin in 2007 and was a member of the Church of Christ.
He is survived by his mother Christy Hooper of Potosi; two sisters, Terri Edwards of Abilene and Laura Knight of Houston; two nephews, Anthony Edwards and Adam Edwards and a niece Sophia Edwards.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 29, 2019