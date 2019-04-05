|
Mark Simons
Abilene - Mark Dale Simons, 35, of Abilene, peacefully passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019.
Mark was born January 25, 1984 to Troy Simons and Mandy Neeb. He was affectionately known to many as Gentle Giant or Bigun. He worked as a truck Driver and in the Public Works Dept for the City of Abilene. Mark graduated from Hawley High School in 2002 and TSTC in Sweetwater in 2004 with a degree in Diesel Mechanics.
Mark is survived by the love of his life, wife Becca Simons, his parents Troy Simons, Mandy and John Neeb, one brother Jeremy Simons, two sisters Mitzi Neeb, Bridgette and Travis Crame, two nephews and one niece, along with many aunts, unlces, and cousins. Mark was loved by all.
Burial will be at the Hawley Cemetery on Friday, April 5th at 1 P.M.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 5, 2019