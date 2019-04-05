Services
North's Funeral Home
242 Orange St
Abilene, TX 79601
(325) 677-6246
Burial
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Hawley Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Simons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Simons


1984 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mark Simons Obituary
Mark Simons

Abilene - Mark Dale Simons, 35, of Abilene, peacefully passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019.

Mark was born January 25, 1984 to Troy Simons and Mandy Neeb. He was affectionately known to many as Gentle Giant or Bigun. He worked as a truck Driver and in the Public Works Dept for the City of Abilene. Mark graduated from Hawley High School in 2002 and TSTC in Sweetwater in 2004 with a degree in Diesel Mechanics.

Mark is survived by the love of his life, wife Becca Simons, his parents Troy Simons, Mandy and John Neeb, one brother Jeremy Simons, two sisters Mitzi Neeb, Bridgette and Travis Crame, two nephews and one niece, along with many aunts, unlces, and cousins. Mark was loved by all.

Burial will be at the Hawley Cemetery on Friday, April 5th at 1 P.M.

Online Condolences can be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of North's Funeral Home
Download Now