Mark Wayne Warren



Abilene - Mark Wayne Warren passed away June 14, 2019 in Abilene. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel.



Mark was born February 18, 1966 to Don and Sandy Warren in Honolulu Hawaii. He attended and graduated High School in 1984. Mark started making jewelry right out of high school and later going on to own his own business named Gold Design. He finished his career working at Fanous Jewelers. Mark owned his own recording studio and had a beautiful singing voice. He sang at numerous weddings, funerals, churches, and special events. Mark also enjoyed a good game of disc golf. Mark was a member of the Masons and Shriners. Above all Mark loved his family with all his heart and he will be dearly missed.



He is preceded in death by his father, Don Warren, grandparents, Leonard and Grace Whittington, and Paul and Else Warren; and his uncle, Dwain Warren.



Mark is survived by his mother, Sandy Whittington Warren; his daughter, Emily Warren; siblings, Mike Warren and wife Paula, and Michelle Adkisson; two nieces, Bethanie Warren Martin, and Brianna Warren Miller; four nephews, Brandon Warren, Brett Warren, Ryker Adkisson, and Hunter Crowder; and one uncle, Larry Whittington.



In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations be made to https://everloved.com/life-of/mark-warren/ an account set up to assists them with final expenses.



