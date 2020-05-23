|
|
Marla Shelton
Tuscola - Marla Jo Shelton, 51, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was surrounded by the family she loved so dearly at the time of her passing. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 11:00am in Elliot Hamil's Garden of Memories. Funeral services for Marla have been entrusted to Fry~Smith Funeral Home, Tuscola.
Marla was born on June 26, 1968 to Marion (Bud) and Jo Ella (Graham) Shelton in Abilene. She attended school at Wylie and graduated in 1987.
While Marla shared a true passion for spreading happiness, she also enjoyed sports. Just like most true Texans, she loved the Cowboys and the Rangers, but it was her nieces' sports that were her true passion. Her best days were always when she could watch M'Lee, McCall, or Malone play basketball or any other sport. She was their biggest fan, best friend, and was always proud of what they accomplished on and off the court.
Marla took care of her parents as they grew older—always keeping track of the calendar. From doctors' appointments to game time, Marla was always in the know.
Marla was truly a joy to be around, and her presence will be dearly missed for many.
She is survived by her parents, Bud and Jo Shelton of Tuscola; sister, Marian Graham and husband Mark of Tuscola; nieces, M'Lee Graham of Abilene, McCall Graham of Tuscola, and Malone Graham of Tuscola; and numerous Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Jim Ned Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 424, Tuscola, TX 79562.
Condolences can be left at www.fry-smith.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 23 to May 25, 2020