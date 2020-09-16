Marshall Castro Gregory



On Saturday, September 5, 2020, Marshall Castro Gregory was welcomed into the kingdom of heaven at the age of 85. Marshall was born in Brownwood, Texas, on April 1, 1935, to John William Gregory and Jessie Castro Gregory.



Marshall attended Brownwood schools and was active in all sports programs. After graduating from Brownwood High School in 1953, he attended his freshman year at Howard Payne College in Brownwood before transferring to Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, Texas. In 1957, he completed his college education degree with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Chemistry and Mathematics. During his college years in Abilene, Marshall met and married Jo Ann Little. September 9, 2020, would have been their 66th wedding anniversary.



After graduation, Marshall was employed in engineering positions in various oil & gas companies in New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and North Dakota. He retired in 1989.



After retirement, Marshall and Jo Ann lived in San Angelo, Texas for a number of years, before relocating to Longview, Texas where they have spent the last 20 years.



Marshall was very active in church and civic capacities throughout his life, serving in many capacities. He served as an election judge in San Angelo and Longview.



Marshall was preceded in death by his parents, John and Jessie Gregory and his brother, Paul Gregory.



He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann, 3 children, Dr. Johnasan Gregory (Susanne), Paula Gregory Summerlin, and D'Anna Shuler (Jon), 10 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews and a host of friends.



Funeral services were held in Longview, Texas on September 14 with interment in Abilene, Texas on September 15.









