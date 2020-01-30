|
Martha Colyeen Pack
Abilene - Martha Colyeen Pack of Abilene died Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at age 79.
She graduated from Clyde High School. She married Danny Pack on Jan. 11, 1958 and they had two children Robin and Ricky Pack.
Colyeen enjoyed watching all sports, especially cheering on the Dallas Cowboys.
She is survived by son Robin and wife Lisa of Hawley, granddaughters Heather Crim and Jessica Pack of Hawley, grandsons Colton Pack of Hawley, Jake and Jonathan Pack of North Richland Hills, and six great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband Danny Pack, son Ricky Pack and grandson Scotty Dan Pack.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00PM Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Starbuck Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 2:00PM Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Rose Hill Cemetery in Merkel under the direction of Starbuck Funeral Home.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020