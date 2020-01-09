Services
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-2232
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Boggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Daniel Boggs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Daniel Boggs Obituary
Martha Daniel Boggs

Abilene - Martha Daniel Boggs, 91, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in Abilene, Texas

She was born July 4, 1928, in Abilene to Howard and Elba Cox Daniel. She married A.D. "Lonnie" Boggs on Dec. 24, 1946 in Abilene.

She retired from Hardin-Simmons University music faculty in 1992 after serv-ing for 31 years as assistant professor of woodwinds and music literature. She was principal clarinetist with the Abilene Philharmonic from 1951 until 1993.

She graduated from Abilene High School in 1944, and earned a Bachelor of Music degree from Hardin-Simmons University in 1948, and a Master of Mu-sic degree from HSU in 1961. She also undertook advanced graduate studies in musicology at The University of Texas at Austin.

She was a member of First Baptist Church in Abilene; Sigma Alpha Iota, pro-fessional music fraternity; Harmony Club of Abilene; and HSU Fellowship (re-tired faculty, staff, and administration).

She served as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, West Texas Fair, the Grace Museum and Abilene Baptist Association Social Ministries.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, A.D. "Lonnie" Boggs.

She is survived by two sons and their wives, Howard Jeffrey and Paula Her-ring Boggs, of New Mexico, and James Hugh and Debra Petree Boggs, of Abi-lene; one daughter, Jane Ella and husband Gene Bering of Abilene; one grand-son, Spencer Boggs; and two great-granddaughters, AshLynn and EmmaLynn Boggs.

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, January 11th, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road. The family will also receive friends from 12 noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 14th, prior to the funeral service at 1 p.m. in The Hamil Family Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Elmwood Memorial Park.

Memorials may be sent to Meals on Wheels Plus Inc., 717 N. 10th St., Abilene, TX 79601; and the Hardin-Simmons University School of Music Foundation.

Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hamil Family Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -