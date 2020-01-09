|
Martha Daniel Boggs
Abilene - Martha Daniel Boggs, 91, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in Abilene, Texas
She was born July 4, 1928, in Abilene to Howard and Elba Cox Daniel. She married A.D. "Lonnie" Boggs on Dec. 24, 1946 in Abilene.
She retired from Hardin-Simmons University music faculty in 1992 after serv-ing for 31 years as assistant professor of woodwinds and music literature. She was principal clarinetist with the Abilene Philharmonic from 1951 until 1993.
She graduated from Abilene High School in 1944, and earned a Bachelor of Music degree from Hardin-Simmons University in 1948, and a Master of Mu-sic degree from HSU in 1961. She also undertook advanced graduate studies in musicology at The University of Texas at Austin.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in Abilene; Sigma Alpha Iota, pro-fessional music fraternity; Harmony Club of Abilene; and HSU Fellowship (re-tired faculty, staff, and administration).
She served as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, West Texas Fair, the Grace Museum and Abilene Baptist Association Social Ministries.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, A.D. "Lonnie" Boggs.
She is survived by two sons and their wives, Howard Jeffrey and Paula Her-ring Boggs, of New Mexico, and James Hugh and Debra Petree Boggs, of Abi-lene; one daughter, Jane Ella and husband Gene Bering of Abilene; one grand-son, Spencer Boggs; and two great-granddaughters, AshLynn and EmmaLynn Boggs.
Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, January 11th, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road. The family will also receive friends from 12 noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 14th, prior to the funeral service at 1 p.m. in The Hamil Family Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Elmwood Memorial Park.
Memorials may be sent to Meals on Wheels Plus Inc., 717 N. 10th St., Abilene, TX 79601; and the Hardin-Simmons University School of Music Foundation.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020