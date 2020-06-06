Martha Davis Toliver
Haskell - Martha Davis Toliver, 96, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11:00AM, Monday, June 8, 2020 at Willow Cemetery, Haskell with Mr. Joe Davis officiating. Services are under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Haskell.
Martha was born February 22,1924 in Haskell, TX, to Bessie (Perkle) and Thomas Davis. She was a long time Haskell resident with a heart of gold. She married J.L. Toliver on November 30, 1946 in Haskell. She owned and operated Martha's Beauty Center in Haskell for 32 years. Martha was a wonderful cook and hostess. She loved life and she loved her family.
She is survived by her two daughters, Patricia Seidel and husband Douglas, and Karen Pope both of Dallas; three grandsons, Caleb Brown of Pennsylvania, Ethan Brown of Rowlett, and Kane Cannedy of Crescent, AZ; three granddaughters, Sally Cannedy Eastman of Burkburnett, Delainija Cannedy Hale of Smithton, PA, and Jodi Teasley of Seguin; 10 great grandchildren; sister, Jane Whittemore of Stamford; two sisters-in-Law, Lucille Tickering of Lubbock, and Nancy Toliver of Haskell; and family friend, Jim Pope of Seguin.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Bessie Davis; husband, J.L. Toliver; four brothers, Doyle Davis, Tommy Davis, Harold Dean Davis, and Vonay Davis.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.