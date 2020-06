Martha Davis ToliverHaskell - Martha Davis Toliver, 96, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11:00AM, Monday, June 8, 2020 at Willow Cemetery, Haskell with Mr. Joe Davis officiating. Services are under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Haskell. Visitation is planned from 6- 7p.m. Sunday June 7, 2020 at the funeral home.Martha was born February 22,1924 in Haskell, TX, to Bessie (Perkle) and Thomas Davis. She was a long time Haskell resident with a heart of gold. She married J.L. Toliver on November 30, 1946 in Haskell. She owned and operated Martha's Beauty Center in Haskell for 32 years. Martha was a wonderful cook and hostess. She loved life and she loved her family.She is survived by her two daughters, Patricia Seidel and husband Douglas, and Karen Pope both of Dallas; three grandsons, Caleb Brown of Pennsylvania, Ethan Brown of Rowlett, and Kane Cannedy of Crescent, AZ; three granddaughters, Sally Cannedy Eastman of Burkburnett, Delainija Cannedy Hale of Smithton, PA, and Jodi Teasley of Seguin; 10 great grandchildren; sister, Jane Whittemore of Stamford; two sisters-in-Law, Lucille Tickering of Lubbock, and Nancy Toliver of Haskell; and family friend, Jim Pope of Seguin.She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Bessie Davis; husband, J.L. Toliver; four brothers, Doyle Davis, Tommy Davis, Harold Dean Davis, and Vonay Davis.Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.smithfamilyfh.com