Martha Fry
Abilene - Martha Fry age 92, moved on from Abilene to her Heavenly Home on January 24, 2020. A memorial service in celebration of her life will be held at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, at 1:00 pm on Saturday, February 1, with Rev. Steve Parker of Faith Baptist Church officiating.
She will be interred later with her husband in a private family service at Texas Veterans Cemetery at Abilene directed by The Hamil Family Funeral Home.
Martha was born to Laville and Effie Pearl (Edwards) Thomas February 15, 1927 in Fort Worth, TX where she lived until the family moved to Silver Springs, MD. When she was 16, her mother passed away, so the family returned to Fort Worth. She graduated from Polly High School and was working at the Army Quartermaster Depot when she met James Fry, a Sargent at the new Carswell Air Base. They married May 10, 1945 in Stockton, CA. After the war, James worked for Dunigan Tool & Supply in Breckenridge. They transferred to Abilene in 1954 where she became active at Faith Baptist Church teaching in the Primary Sunday School and worked for many years at the Faith Baptist Day Care also known as the "Big House" were the kids called her Miss Martha. She also gave 4,824 volunteer hours as a "Pink Lady" at the Hendrick Hospital information desk.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents, her husband James, and her brothers, Jimmy and Gary Thomas. Survivors include her son Jack R. Fry and wife Sharion of Abilene, three grandchildren Emery Fry (Terra), Sandra Morgan (David), and Jared Fry as well as great-grandchildren D.J., Summer, and Ally Morgan. She is also survived by her sister June Strange of Benbrook, her sister-in-law Rebecca Thomas of Austin as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family is grateful to the staff at Windcrest Care Center and Hendrick Hospice for the loving care they provided. Martha loved her church and many friends. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Faith Baptist Church, 2300 South 20th St. Abilene, TX 79605.
