|
|
Martha Grace Horrell Sanders
Roy, UT - Martha Grace Horrell Sanders, age 75, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Heritage Park Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Roy, Utah.
Martha was born July 6, 1943 in Abilene Texas to the late Thomas D. Horrell and Helen Brown Horrell. Martha was raised by her Stepfather, the late Vernon Sims. She was the second of three children; preceded in death by her older brother Tommy Horrell and survived by her younger sister Fran Young. Martha graduated at Hawley High School in 1962.
Martha was married to Jack V. Sanders from 1962 through 1982.
Martha was a Navy housewife for many years until she started working retail for Dillards and retired from Nieman Marcus in San Diego, where she earned the prestigious award of NM's Best in 1999.
Martha loved dancing and singing and enjoyed being with family and friends. Her laughter and energy were infectious making her the life of the party. She was part of the Big Brother Big Sister program and active in church.
Martha leaves to cherish her loving memory her children, V. Scott Sanders of San Diego California and Karan Sue Sanders Wright of Syracuse Utah. She is also survived by three grandsons; SSgt Kameron, Konner and Karter Wright, one great grandson, Leo Wright, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 2, 2019