Martha Jane Jones
Dallas - Martha Jane Jones was born on April 3, 1945 to Chris and Annie (West) Jones in Stamford, TX where she spent her formative years. Jane returned to her heavenly home on July 16, 2020, at the age of 75, in Dallas, Texas.
Jane was blessed with a large and loving family of seven siblings. She was a 1963 graduate of Stamford High School. Ms. Jones entered Tarleton State College in the fall of 1963, later transferring to the University of North Texas. She was graduated in 1967 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Jane was the National Sales Marketing Coordinator /Executive Assistant to the CEO at the Dr. Pepper home office in Dallas, Texas for over 32 years.
Jane is remembered by her family for her sense of humor and her love for eating out. She enjoyed traveling both in the US and abroad and riding her bicycle around White Rock Lake in Dallas. She loved playing tennis and attended the Volvo Open Tennis Tournament in Charleston, SC several years in a row with her sister Lonell. She enjoyed shopping at the Dallas area malls and spending time with her grand niece, Ayva Jones. Jane's home was her haven where she enjoyed decorating and caring for her numerous house plants.
Ms. Jones was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers (Otis Jones and Gene Jones), one sister and brother-in-law (Peggy and Weldon Holbrooks), and two nephews (James Allday and Colin Jones).
Jane is survived by three sisters, Jo Ann Jones and Betty (Jim) Allday both of Abilene, TX, and Lonell Jones of Charleston, SC; one brother, Chris (Judy) Jones of Shawnee, OK; two sisters-in-law, Jane P. Jones and Peggy Jones both of Abilene, TX; five nieces, Debbie (Bobby) Prichard, Jill (Scott) Loar, Tammy (Ken) Baker, Tiffany (David) Doan, and Cozy Jones; and 19 grand and great-grand nieces and nephews. .
Cremation was selected with a Memorial Service to be held later.
