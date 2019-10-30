|
Martha Lou Hamrick Parker
De Leon - Martha Lou Parker was born, Martha Lou Hamrick, on June 3, 1946. She attended school in Gustine, Sydney, and Comanche, Texas. Martha Lou Hamrick was married to Jim Parker on January 30, 1963. Two sons were born to the marriage; Kevin Shane Parker and Jimmy Kent Parker.
Martha lived the majority of her adult life in De Leon, Texas, where she was a homemaker and volunteer with various charitable organizations.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents, C.J. and Carrie Lou Hamrick; her eldest son, Kevin Shane Parker; and her three brothers, Harold Wayne Hamrick, Darwin Glenn Hamrick and Edwin Hamrick.
Martha is survived by her husband of fifty-six years, Jim Parker; one son, Jimmy Kent Parker along with his wife, Suzanne; three grandchildren; Caulder Wade Mohon Parker, Jakoby Kent Taylor Parker, and Mccrae Parker Hillman, along with her husband, Cole. She is also survived by four great grandchildren, Harper, Lyric, Parker and River; extended family; and many dear friends.
A celebration of Martha's life will be held Sunday, November 3, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at De Leon First Baptist Church with Jim Farley and Brother Daniel Harper officiating.
The Parker family requests that any memorial donations be made to the De Leon Clothes Closet &/or the De Leon Food Pantry via the Ministerial Alliance at PO Box 290, De Leon, in memory of Martha. Condolences may be offered online at www.nowlinandersfh.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019