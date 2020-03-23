|
Martha McGhee
Abilene - MARTHA LOU (STEPHENS) McGHEE - Abilene, TX
It is with sadness we said our earthly goodbyes on March 22, 2020.
Due to the COVID-19 virus we will be having a family memorial at a later date.
She will be buried at Elmwood Memorial Park in Abilene, TX.
She was born Martha Lou Stephens on September 22, 1938 in Quitaque, TX to Elmer Stephens and Alma Strange Stephens.
First and foremost she was a strong and faithful christian and life long member of 16th and Vine Church of Christ and Southern Hills Church of Christ. She was such a JEWEL!! Sassy, funny, smart, kind, a great artist and we cannot forget stylish! She will be missed greatly by her large family circle.
She is preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Alma Stephens, her husband Billy Ray McGhee, brothers Wayne Stephens and Don Stephens and his wife Deann, her sisters Pauline Platt and husband Ernest, Wilma Woodson and husband Hoot, Lola Lowe and husband Garland, brother in law Butch DeBusk and her dear grandson Jaeden Livingston.
She is survived by her 3 children Billy Wayne McGhee and wife Cheryl, Jennifer McGhee and Lori Jackson and her husband Wallace all of Abilene, TX.
Two sisters Barbara DeBusk of Longview, Shirley Attaway and husband Allen of Abernathy and one sister in law Beverly Stephens of Denton.
Five grandchildren Justin Benson, Chance Benson, Weston McGhee, Wendy Held and Anthony Livingston. 5 great grandchildren Gatlin Benson, Gracy Benson, Gunner Benson, Emma Held and Kinsey Held. She is also survived by many, many cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the many caregivers and friends at both Brightpointe Nursing Home and Hendrick Hospice. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hendrick Hospice of Abilene.
Online condolences can be made at northfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020