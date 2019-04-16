|
Martha Nell (Ward) Davis
- - Martha Nell (Ward) Davis 81, passed away April 13, 2019. Funeral Service will be held Wednesday 2:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church in Cisco, Texas with viewing from 1:00-2:00 p.m., at the church before the service. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday evening 5:00 -7:00 P.M. at Kimbrough Funeral Home.
Martha was born October 1, 1937 in Corsicana, Texas, to Joseph Oscar Ward and Novella Jane (Fortner) Ward. Martha married Manning Davis January 25, 1958 in Powell, Texas.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Manning Davis. Daughter, Gina Winnett and husband Kevin of Cleburne, Texas and son, Roger Davis and wife Michelle of Waco, Texas. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and extended families.
Memorials may be to Alzheimer's Organization, The Cisco Food Pantry, and the Mothers against Drunk Driving.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 16, 2019