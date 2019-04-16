Services
Kimbrough Funeral Home
300 West 9th Street
Cisco, TX 76437-3410
(254) 442-1211
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kimbrough Funeral Home
300 West 9th Street
Cisco, TX 76437-3410
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Cisco, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Cisco, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Nell (Ward) Davis


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Martha Nell (Ward) Davis Obituary
Martha Nell (Ward) Davis

- - Martha Nell (Ward) Davis 81, passed away April 13, 2019. Funeral Service will be held Wednesday 2:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church in Cisco, Texas with viewing from 1:00-2:00 p.m., at the church before the service. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday evening 5:00 -7:00 P.M. at Kimbrough Funeral Home.

Martha was born October 1, 1937 in Corsicana, Texas, to Joseph Oscar Ward and Novella Jane (Fortner) Ward. Martha married Manning Davis January 25, 1958 in Powell, Texas.

Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Manning Davis. Daughter, Gina Winnett and husband Kevin of Cleburne, Texas and son, Roger Davis and wife Michelle of Waco, Texas. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and extended families.

Memorials may be to Alzheimer's Organization, The Cisco Food Pantry, and the Mothers against Drunk Driving.

Condolences to www.kimbroughfh.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now