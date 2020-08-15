Martha Nell Havins Watson
At the age of 77 Mrs. Watson passed away August 13, 2020
Memorial service will be held 1:00p.m. Tuesday August 18, 2020 at 1st Baptist Church in Clyde, Texas where she and her husband attended since 1978. Reverend Toby Henson Officiating.
Mrs. Watson was born January 16, 1943 in Fort Sill, OK.
She grew up in Abilene, Texas and went on to attend Abilene High.
She is survived by her husband Curtis Watson of 58 years.
Also her son Caleb Watson, her daughter Crystal and her husband Brad Greer all of Clyde, Texas.
Four grandchildren; Alisha Rosales of Austin, Texas, Zack Watson and Allison Watson both of Abilene and Colton Greer of Clyde.
Two great grandchildren, Brantley and Laiken Greer of Clyde, Texas
Her nephew Clint and his wife Adriana Havins of San Angelo, Texas
Mrs. Watson was preceded in death by both parents and her brother DW Havins.
She was a major stock holder and secretary of Watson Electric in Abilene from 1968-2010.
In lieu of flowers the family have asked for loved ones and friends to donate to the charity of their choice
. Arrangements with Girdner Funeral Home, Abilene.