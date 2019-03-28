Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Cherry Heights Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Cherry Heights Baptist Church
Martha (Bea) Reynolds Obituary
Martha (Bea) Reynolds

Clyde - Martha Beatrice (Bea) Reynolds, 97, of Clyde died Saturday, March 23, 2019 in a Colorado City hospital. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Cherry Heights Baptist Church under the direction of Bailey Howard Funeral Home of Clyde. Burial will follow in the Dudley Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Friday at the church.

Bea was born May 27, 1921 in Merkel to Nathan Columbus and Annie Mae (Dunn) Joiner. She graduated from Dudley High School. She married Wesley Montgomery Reynolds in Potosi on October 1, 1938. She was a cook for the Clyde Independent School District for many years and was a member of the Cherry Heights Baptist Church and the Clyde Senior Center.

She is survived by three sisters, Beula Bullard, Mildred Hampon of Oregon and Jolene Frugia of California; seven grandchildren, Lloyd Goswick, Raymond Goswick, Sherry Rorie, Travis Goswick, Elizabeth Lancaster, Brent Reynolds and Dasha Reynolds; eight great grandchildren, Wesley Goswick, Miranda Goswick, Peyton Wheeler, Riley Rorie, Reagan Rorie, Ethan Goswick, McKenzie Goswick and Macey Goswick.

Bea was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, three children, Willard Ray Reynolds, Joyce Groves and an infant, three brothers and one sister.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Cherry Heights Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.baileyhowardfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 28, 2019
