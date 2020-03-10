|
Martie Virginia Batley
Clyde - Martie Virginia Batley, 97, of Clyde died Saturday, March 7, 2020 in Clyde Nursing Center. Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 12, at 2:00 at the Clyde First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Clyde Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 at Bailey-Howard Funeral Home.
Martie was born August 30, 1922 in Clyde, Texas to Edmond and Stella (South) Webb. She was the sixth of fourteen children. She graduated from Clyde High School where she was elected queen her last year. She married Wendell Leon Batley in Corpus Christi on March 11, 1942. She was employed by Nixon Blueprint Company while Wendell served in the Army Air Corps during World War II. After the war, they made their home in Arkansas until Wendell's death in 1956.
Martie returned to Texas with their three children, Dee, Wendell Lee, and Marlene, where she was the owner of Martie's Beauty Shop in Clyde for twelve years. After selling her shop, she moved to Abilene where she worked as a desk clerk at the Colonial Inn for twenty-two years. Although she never thought of herself this way, Martie was a trailblazer. At a time when it was not the norm, she raised three children as a single mother, owned and operated her own business, and still found joy in life. She was spunky, quick witted and at times unfiltered. She was head strong, determined and soft hearted. Her smile, her cheerful attitude, her laughter, and her love of life will always be remembered by those who knew and loved her. She filled our gatherings with music by bringing along her harmonica and she filled our hearts with joy in the process.
She is survived by two daughters: Dee Stallcup of Burkburnett and Marlene Nye (Greg) of La Cruses New Mexico, two brothers: Brit Webb of Marfa and Charlie Webb (Judy) of Hibbing, Minnesota, two sisters: Amy Jaquess of Clyde and Betty Farmer (John) of Abilene, three granddaughters: Cheray Bentle (Matt) of Bozeman, Montana, Holly Calantine (Aaron) of Burkburnett, Emily Nye of Austin, four grandsons: Wes Bruton (Melissa) of Abilene, Dustin Willis (Leslie) of Burleson, Blair Nye (Alexandria) of Tacoma Washington, Miles Nye(Jordan) of Cypress Texas, eight great-grandchildren: Kevin Morgan (Lizz) of Holliday, Mike Baker (Shilo) of Belgrade, Montana, Jeffrey Baker of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Sheldon Dart of Frannie, Wyoming, K.C. Bentle of Roundup, Montana, Ray Lynn Bentle of Belgrade, Montanta, Anastasia Bruton of Abilene, and Everett Nye of Cypress, four great-great-grandchildren: Brooklyn, Kaylyn, and Kaleb Morgan of Holliday and Justen Baker of Belgrade, Montana; and many much-loved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Martie was preceded in death by her husband Wendell Leon and son Wendell Lee Batley, brothers Harold, Bascom, Gerald, Sam, Bill, and Joe Webb and sisters Nell Halbrook, Irma Canada, and Bess Gorman.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020