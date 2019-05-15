Services
Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park
5750 Hwy 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-0655
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 16, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church
Martin Badillo Obituary
Martin Badillo

Abilene - Martin Badillo, 84, of Abilene passed away Monday, May 13, 2019 in Abilene.

A funeral mass will be held Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 1 PM at St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Elmwood Memorial Park. A visitation and rosary will be held Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 6 to 7 PM at the Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel.

Martin was born on November 11, 1934 in Torreno, Mexico to the late Guadalupe Badillo and Anastacia DeLerda Badillo. He had four main loves in his life. First, he married Maria Del Rosario in April 1967 and they were blessed with 49 years of marriage until her passing in 2016. He loved God and was an active member of St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church for many years and the Knights of Columbus. He also loved his family, and they were blessed with 3 sons, Victor, Xavier and Adrian. Lastly, Martin loved to dance and make music, and he and Maria made it look effortless. He was an accomplished guitarist and loved to play for family and friends. He retired from Texas Department of Transportation after 20 plus years of service. Martin will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Martin is survived by his children, Victor Badillo and wife Rehilda, Xavier Badillo and wife Lisa, Adrian Badillo; grandchildren, Jerron Hensley, Kayla Howland, Brandi Coria, Chris Badillo, Miranda Badillo, Marissa Badillo; great-grandchildren, Dulce Inez Coria and Natalie Malina Coria; siblings, Guadalupe Vasquez and Demyona Contreas; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on May 15, 2019
