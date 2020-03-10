Services
Kornerstone Funeral Directors
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Beltway Park Church
4009 Beltway S
Abilene , TX
1950 - 2020
Martin Dale Denson Obituary
Abilene - Martin Dale Denson, 69, of Abilene, Texas passed away on March 4, 2020 at MD Anderson.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, March 14th in the smaller chapel at Beltway Park Church, 4009 Beltway S, in Abilene under the direction of Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview, Texas.

Martin was born September 13, 1950 in Abilene, Texas to Milburn Ray Denson and Lelia Mae Brooks Denson. He graduated from Abilene High in 1969. Martin was in sales and marketing most of his life. He loved being around all his family, playing poker with friends, and having conversations with anyone and everyone that he met.

Martin is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Clois Ray Denson; and a nephew, Martin Douglas Denson, PFC-Private First Class.

He is survived by one daughter, Amy Denson; three sons: Clint Denson; Marcus Denson and wife, Missy; Mike Denson and wife, Larie; one brother, Jerry Eugene Denson; four grandchildren: Colter, Kinsley, Caleb, and Owen; three nieces, four nephews, and many great nieces and nephews.

The family suggests memorials to the in memory of Martin.

Online condolences can be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
