Martin "Chacho" Ruelas



Abilene - Martin Ruelas "Chacho"Abilene TXMartin "Chacho" Ruelas, 52, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Visitation for family and friends will be from 5:00 till 6:00 PM on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Elmwood Funeral Home, 5750 Hwy 277 South. Rosary and Wake Service will follow the visitation, beginning at 6:00 PM. Funeral service will be on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Francis Catholic Church, 826 Cottonwood Street. Interment will follow the church service at Elmwood Memorial Park.



Martin was born in Del Rio, Texas in 1966 to Alejandro Sr. and Carmen Ruelas. He graduated from Abilene High School in 1986. He married the love of his life Martha Moreno in 1988. They had two children, Christopher Martin Ruelas and Alyssa Elena Ruelas. Before becoming a Welder, he loved working for Joe Allen as a Ranch Hand. Martin enjoyed listening to Spanish music, grilling, and spending time with his family. Every Christmas, he looked forward to volunteering for Angel Tree (Sacred Heart Ministry). Through his battle with cancer, he held on to and grew in his faith. He never met a stranger and when he called you friend, you knew it would be for a lifetime.



His greatest love was his family and being surrounded by them. Along with his children, one of his greatest treasures were his grandchildren, Isaiah and Gabriella. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was very proud of his family. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.



Martin is survived by his wife, Martha; son, Christopher Martin Ruelas and wife Raigen; daughter, Alyssa Elena Ruelas; two grandchildren, Isaiah Ruelas and Gabriella Ruelas; parents, Alejandro Sr. and Carmen Ruelas; brother, Alejandro Jr. and wife Nancy Ruelas; sister, Sandra and husband Jim Bob Wise; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.



He is preceded in death by his brother, Edwardo Ruelas.



Pallbearers will be Joshua Ruelas, Jason Ruelas, Alejandro Ruelas III, Armando Ruelas, Mark Gonzalez, Zachary Gonzalez, and Brandon Lujan. Honorary pallbearer will be Luis Jimenez.



The family would like to thank Cancer Services Network of Abilene for all of their help and support. The family suggests donations be made to Cancer Services Network in honor of Martin. Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 6, 2019