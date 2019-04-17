Services
Marvin Bergan
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Texas State Veteran's Cemetery of Abilene
7457 West Lake Road
Abilene - Marvin C. Bergan passed away Friday, April 12, 2019, at the age of 90. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 PM Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home, 5701 Hwy 277 South. Funeral Services with full military honors will be 11:00 am Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Texas State Veteran's Cemetery of Abilene, 7457 West Lake Road.

Marvin was born November 20, 1928 in Saco, Montana to Engeman and Viola Bergan. He graduated from Saco High School in 1947 and enlisted in the United States Air Force. Following a tour in Japan, his stateside assignments included Montana, AFROTC at the University of Rochester, New York, and the Washington D.C. area, where he took part in the President Kennedy's inauguration. In 1970, he was stationed in Abilene, where he retired after 26 years of service as Chief Master Sergeant on August 31, 1973.

He was a lifetime member of the Veteran of Foreign Wars, American Legion and Armed Forces Top Enlisted Association. His hobbies included fishing, bowling, 42 and volunteering at Cobb Park.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Louis and Bob; a daughter, Sandra Martin; and a step-daughter, Bonnie Smith.

He is survived by his wife, Wilma Schulz Bergan; two sons, Steven Bergan and wife Jeanie; Lon Bergan and wife Dora; one daughter, Terrie McLaughlin and husband Mike; two step-sons, Kenneth Heaton and wife Cheryl, and Norman Heaton; one brother, Jerome Bergan; one sister, Diane Lockard; 15 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 17, 2019
