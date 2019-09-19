|
Marvin Charles Hershey
Hamby - Marvin Charles Hershey, 79, of Hamby, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 in Alvin, Texas.
Visitation will be 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Thursday, September 19, 2019 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home located at 6449 Buffalo Gap Rd, Abilene, Texas, 79606.
Funeral services will be held graveside 3:00 pm Friday, September 20, 2019 at Hamby Cemetery with Jon Schwiethale of Hamby Church of Christ, officiating. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home.
Marvin was born in Hereford, Texas to Arnold and Jesse Hershey on February 10, 1940. He graduated from Abilene High School in 1961. He worked as the Head Electrician for The State of Texas and later as a Correctional Officer for The State of Texas for a combined career of 40 years. He served in the United States Army.
Marvin was preceded in death by his father, mother, middle son Charles Wilkinson, and eldest grandson Johnny Wilkinson, Jr.
Marvin is survived by his children Johnny Wilkinson, Sr., James Hershey, and Lindsey Hershey, his sister Pat Muir, his grandchildren Mickey Adams, Gina Glenn, Christopher Hershey, Lee Hershey, DaRae Wilkinson, Harley Wilkinson, Charlie Wilkinson, Dustin Rankin, Hailey Hershey, Hannah Hershey, and Maya Epstein, His great grandchildren Britten Glenn, Elle Wolfe, Maylee Glenn, Melody Rankin, Seth Walsh, Brian Cantrell, Mickayla Adams, Kaydence Robertson, Krislynn Robertson, Tommy Robertson, Jaylynn Hershey, Leighlianna Gonzilas, Jasmine Wilkinson, Natalie Wilkinson, Joshua Abels, and Kevin Davis.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Wilkinson, James Hershey, Christopher Hershey, Harley Wilkinson, John Glenn, and Mickey Adams.
The family of Marvin wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Laurel Court in Alvin, Texas where he resided for the final year of his life. I want to extend a special thank you to his loving nurses that spoiled him routinely.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 19, 2019