Mary Anne McCloud
Eastland - Mary Anne McCloud, devoted wife, extraordinary mother, remarkable grandmother and loyal lifetime friend, was called into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
She was born November 17, 1931, in Colorado City, Texas. She cherished her childhood in Colorado City and was an avid promoter of small-town America. Graduating from Texas Tech University, where she was chosen a Beauty all four years, she continued post-graduate work in education at The University of Nevada and Hardin-Simmons University.
Mary Anne was a pioneer in the field of dyslexia, creating a pre-eminent classroom for students struggling with reading problems. She helped establish a reading program, which was chosen as one of the 50 best programs in the United States. She dedicated her life to teaching, both inside and outside the classroom. If you had Mrs. McCloud as your teacher, you were in for a great year.
Mary Anne always sought to better her community and bloom where she was planted. As a wife and mother, she lived in Valdosta, GA., Waco, Houston, Colorado City and her beloved Eastland. She approached each destination with great enthusiasm, serving on numerous boards including West Texas Girl Scout Council, Library, Beautify Texas, Eastland County Hospital, and Teaching Director of Eastland Community Bible Study. Always active in the Methodist Church, she continued throughout her life to encourage and bless others with words of Scripture and prayer, just when they needed it most.
She did not limit her involvement to just her community, but also sought to better her state through her service on the Chancellor's Council of the University of Texas, Texas Commission on the Arts, and M.D. Anderson Cancer Center.
Through her vision, Polo on the Prairie was born, raising substantial funds for M.D. Anderson. But, more importantly, her caring heart and determined resolve brought healing to countless patients.
Mary Anne McCloud truly embodied Micah 6:8: "He has shown you, O mankind, what is good. And what does the Lord require of you but to act justly, to love mercy, and to walk humbly with your God." She changed lives for the better by sharing the love of the Lord. She was a gift to us all and her footprint will be forever etched on our hearts.
She is preceded in death by the love of her life, Austin McCloud; her parents, Mabel and Frank Kelley; and a brother, Jimmy Kelley.
She is survived by devoted daughters, Melinda Musselman and Sharon Burgher, and dearest son-in-law, Henry Musselman.
She is also survived by the greatest joy of her life-her grandchildren, Louisa Musselman Fikes (Brendon); Luke Musselman (Julie); Molly Musselman Smith (McLean); Mary Peyton Burgher; Nancy Burgher Turnbull (Robert); and David Burgher III, along with nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
"Her children arise and called her blessed." Proverbs 31:28.
The family wishes to thank her kind and devoted caregivers, Beverly Thomas, Bea Herrera, Sondra Lee, Cindy Burleson and The Staff of The Woodlands.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Eastland. A reception to celebrate Mary Anne's life will be held immediately following the service at the McCloud home, 515 South Lamar Street, Eastland.
She shall be laid to rest in a private ceremony at The Texas State Cemetery in Austin.
Memorial gifts honoring Mary Anne's life may be sent to:
M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Polo on the Prairie, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210-4486; or
Eastland Community Bible Study (CBS), c/o Carol Naegele, 411 South Dixie Street, Eastland, TX 76448.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2020