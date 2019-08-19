|
Mary Brown Meadows
Abilene - Mary Aleda Brown Meadows was born in Baird, Texas, on January 21, 1938 to Bruce and Helen Murray Brown. She passed on to heaven Thursday, August 15, 2019, at her home in Abilene at age 81. Mary's family will have a private interment Tuesday morning at the Ross Cemetery Annex in Baird, Texas. A memorial service will follow at 12:00 noon at Aldersgate Methodist Church in Abilene, Texas with Dustin Wilhite officiating. Funeral services are under the direction of Parker Funeral Home in Baird.
Mary graduated from Baird High School in 1956 and then from McMurry College. At McMurry she was a member of Delta Beta and was a cheerleader for the Indians. Married to Doug Meadows, Mary had lived in Abilene for over 40 years. She had also lived in Waikiki, Hawaii and Frankfurt, Germany. Mary was an educator for more than 20 years and made many wonderful friends during those years.
A member of Aldersgate Methodist Church in Abilene, Mary was an activist for saving animals. In fact, she loved animals more than she did humans! She really enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, listening to Willie Nelson music, and riding around in her little red Camaro.
Mary is survived by her husband, Doug Meadows, of Abilene, Texas; her daughter Cindy Craine and husband Joe of Fort Worth, Texas; her son Robert Dix and wife Sarah of Lubbock, Texas; 5 grandchildren, Lillian, Wyatt, Jake, Major, and Chapel. She also leaves behind many friendships with her Methodist ladies of Aldersgate, her friends from McMurry College days, and all her teaching friends.
The family extends a special thank you to Aldersgate Methodist Church in Abilene, Visiting Angels and Hendrick Hospice, her many teaching friends, and those at Rescue the Animals in Abilene.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials in Mary's name go to Rescue the Animals SPCA, 2301 N. 3rd St., Abilene, Texas 79603.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 19, 2019