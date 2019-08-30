|
Mary Browning Thompson Ray
Abilene - Mary Browning Thompson Ray passed away Tuesday, August 27th. She was born January 23, 1928 in Lohn, Texas to Emzy and Verna Browning. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 10 AM at the Elmwood Funeral Home family center, 5750 Hwy 277 South, Abilene, Tx., 79606. She preceded in death by parents; son Larry; and brother, J.V. Browning. Mary is survived by her son, Dan Thompson; sister, Eulalia Browning; grandson, Bryan Thompson; granddaughter, Paige Thompson. She was fourteen years old when she started to work at Mack Eplen's Restaurant at 3rd and Hickory part time while she attended school. She retired from there after 4 years starting as a carhop working up to becoming one of the owner's. Mary married Dan Thompson in Heavenly Rest Episcopal Church at North 3rd and Orange Street on February 14, 1944. Dan was moved from Camp Barkley to Camp Edwards, Massachusetts on March 1945. Mary joined him and they lived in Falmouth Massachusetts on Cape Cod. Dan was later discharged, and they moved to Erskine Lakes in New Jersey. Mary and husband Dan had two sons, Danny and Larry. Dan is deceased. Mary married Otis Ray, who later passed away. Mary was a very caring and loving person who never met a stranger. She will be missed by all who knew her. Mary was a member of Beta Sigma Phi for 50 years belonging to the Golden Circle. During this time she held every office on a chapter level plus every city chapter council office.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 30, 2019