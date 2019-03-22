|
|
Mary Burkhart
Abilene - Mary Burkhart, 88, of Abilene passed away Tuesday March 19, 2019. Graveside service will be at 11:00 am Monday at Elmwood Memorial Park. Visitation will be Sunday from 2:00-4:00 pm at North's Memorial Chapel, 242 Orange Street.
Mary was born September 18, 1930 in Williamsport, PA to John and Helen McNamara. She married Stephen Burkhart on January 2, 1954 in Williamsport Pennsylvania. She was owner of Burkhart Electronics and Burkhart Custom Frame & Art. She was involved with the PTA and Boy Scouts.
She was preceded in death by both parents; her husband Stephen Burkhart; one son Buddy Burkhart; one daughter Karen Thomas; a granddaughter Leigh Anne Thomas; a brother Robert McNamara; sister in law Kathleen McNamara
She is survived by two sons Michael Burkhart and Robert Burkhart; one daughter Lisa Burkhart; one grandson Kevin Thomas; daughter in law Angela Reeves and family; son in law Bob Thomas; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Online condolences can be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 22, 2019