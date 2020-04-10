|
Mary C. "Gig" Welch
Abilene - Mary C. "Gig" Welch, 76, a lifelong Abilene resident passed away peacefully on April 9, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family.
Private Interment will take place at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery with Pastor Don Greenway officiating. A viewing for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 PM at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home 5701 Hwy. 277 S. in Abilene.
Mary was born on May 1, 1943 in Abilene to the late W.M. and Maurine (Brazzel) Goodrich. Mary married her longtime friend Gary T. "Casey" Welch on April 13, 1985. Together Mary and Casey enjoyed many wonderful years together traveling, bi-weekly game nights, going to church, and making special memories with their daughters. Mary was a devoted mother and adored her two daughters however being "Giggy" to her grandchildren was a sacred honor. Mary was an avid reader, a fabulous cook, and loved to sew. She was a lifelong member of St. James United Methodist Church where her family had been founding members. She was a member of the Sew & Sew group at St. James that made pillows for cancer and heart patients. Her passing brings to close an amazing life journey filled with family, faith, resilience, unwavering kindness, compassion, and love to those she knew.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Gary T. "Casey" Welch; 2 daughters, Juanette Lea Harman and her husband Todd of Merkel, Susie Brecheen of Abilene; siblings, William "Billy" Roy Goodrich of Abilene, and Sharon Lea Yoho of Blythe Georgia; grandchildren, Amanda Lea Harman, Tyler Harman and wife Sarah, Eathan Brecheen and wife Julia; great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Gentry Harman, Mac and Calvin Brecheen; a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020