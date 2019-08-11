|
|
Mary Clementine Ellison "Bunny" Becker
Abilene - August 27, 1940 ~ August 5, 2019
Mary Clementine Ellison "Bunny" Becker was born in Greenville, Mississippi, on August 27, 1940, to Dr. and Mrs. Eugene Ellison. Her childhood and high school years were spent in Texarkana, Texas. She attended the University of Texas at Austin, majoring in speech pathology. In her sophomore year, she was elected president of her sorority, Zeta Tau Alpha. In her senior year, she met Richard Becker on a blind date, matched on altitude, she was 6'0 and he 6'6 , and they were together thereafter based on attitude. She graduated Cum Laude in 1962, and was awarded a graduate school scholarship in Speech Pathology. She taught for several years in Montgomery County, Colorado, where she also became an accomplished skier. She married Dr. Ricard Becker in 1964, and they had three children during his years of medical training, Clementine, Will, and Joe. Together, they founded Becker Vineyards in 1992, which has grown to premier status in the Texas Wine Industry. Their wines have been served to three US Presidents and served on ten occasions at James Beard Dinners in New York. She appeared twice on Wine Spectator covers. She received the Tall in Texas Award in 2014 for leadership in the Texas Wine Industry. In 2000, she planted a three acre field of French lavender and began an annual Lavender Festival which continues each year in May. She was a wonderful French chef and was well known for her brilliant tables of food and wine. She was a member of the UT Chancellor's Executive Advisory Board, Les Dames d'Escoffier, The Argyle, Dominion Country Club, and Boot Ranch. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Eugene Ellison and Margaret Ellison and her daughter, Mary Clementine Becker. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Richard Becker, her sons and their families, Will and Emma Becker and their children, Henry, Sam and Maggie, and Drs. Joe and Emily Becker and their children, Nathan, Nolan and Nicholas. Most of all she loved her family, her children, grandchildren and her many friends and they loved her in return.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Memorial Mass: Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 11:00 AM, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 8500 Cross Mountain Trail, San Antonio, TX 78255.
A gathering of family and friends will follow at 12:30 p.m. at the Dominion Country Club, 1 Dominion Drive, San Antonio, Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Food Bank of San Antonio, 5200 Enrique M. Barrera Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78227.
You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com
Arrangements with Porter Loring Mortuary, 1101 McCullough Ave. San Antonio, TX 78212 - (210) 227-8221
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 11, 2019