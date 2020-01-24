Services
Harrell Funeral Home - Dublin
112 North Camden Street
Dublin, TX 76446
Resources
Dublin - Mary Yantis of Dublin, Texas, passed away Tuesday, December 31, after a brief illness. Services were held January 5, 2020, at First Baptist Church, Dublin, with burial at Live Oak Cemetery under the direction of Harrell Funeral Home, Dublin.

She is survived by daughter Susan (Tom) Martin of Abilene, son Dan (Tami) Yantis of Euless, daughter-in-law Melissa Yantis and three grandchildren of Arlington; grandson Jon (Kandace) O'Toole and two great-grandchildren of McKinney.

Mary was born in Dublin in 1934, daughter of Sam and Ina Vaye Cowan, and graduated from Dublin High School in 1952. She married Richard "Dick" Yantis in 1954. Higher education and work took them to Stephenville, Austin, Amarillo, Arlington and Fort Worth. They then lived over 33 years in Arlington where they brought up their three children, Mike, Susan and Dan.

Mary graduated from Texas Christian University in 1962 with a Bachelor of Science - Education, Secondary. She taught 21 years in Arlington high schools, particularly enjoying her American and Texas history classes.

Mary and Dick retired to Dublin in 1995, where she was an active promoter of positivity for the community, church, museums and school district. She was the longtime president of the Dublin Historical Society and the Dublin Historical Museum Curator, writing a popular column "Museum Matters" for the Dublin Citizen newspaper. She was a member of Rotary International and epitomized their mottoes of Service above Self and One Profits Most Who Serves Best. She supported many charitable efforts and was a member of Keep Dublin Beautiful, the Thursday Club, the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Daughters of the Republic of Texas.

Preceding her in death were her parents; brother, James Cowan, M.D.; husband, Dick; and son, Mike.

If desired, memorials may be made to the Dublin Historical Society, First Baptist Church, Dublin, or church/charity of donor's choice.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
