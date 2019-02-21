Mary Elaine Robinson



Abilene, TX



Mary Elaine Robinson, 69 of Abilene, passed away Saturday February 16, 2019. A graveside service will be held on Friday February 22nd at 10:00 am in the Lakeview Cemetery in Winters followed by a memorial service at noon at the Shining Star Fellowship Church, 301 Palm St. A time of visitation will be held following the memorial service.



Mary was born on March 17, 1949 in Winters, Texas to Johnie and Mary Eager Lancaster. Mary was a very loving and devoted Wife, Mother, and Grandmother. There are many family and friends that loved Mary but she was especially loved by her husband and daughters. She was known as a very sweet and caring person who always tried to bring joy the people she came across.



During the past several years, Mary worked at the Market Street dining room, where she made many friends. Mary loved Elvis, country music, and taking road trips with her girls. If someone needed a shoulder to cry on or just someone to listen Mary would be there for them. She attended Shining Star Fellowship where she and three granddaughters were faithful members.



Surviving Mary is her husband Whiteford "Don" Robinson, daughters; Kyla Callaway, her husband Terry and their kids Jordon, David, and Cheyenne, Starla Williams and her husband Roger and their kids Justin, Brandon, Dakotah, and Destiny and Jaime Love and her children Paradice, Casey, and Caribbean as well as great-grandkids: Kaylea, Raelynn, Remi, Adella, James, and Isaiah. In addition, she is survived by many cousins, in-laws' nieces, nephews and many friends. She was preceded in death by her mother Mary Edith Eager Lancaster, Father Johnie Truman "J.T " Lancaster, and former Husband James Laurence Callaway.



