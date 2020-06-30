Mary (Mert) Elaine Swofford
Clyde - Mary Elizabeth (Mert) Swofford, 85, of Clyde died Sunday, June 28, 2020 in a Coleman care center surrounded by family. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Clyde with Dr. Mike Auten officiating under the direction of Bailey Howard Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Clyde Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Mert was born June 19, 1935 in Taylor County near Buffalo Gap to Phillip Corbett and Clara Lee (Johnson) Scott. She was a graduate of Wylie High School and Draughn's Business College where she received her paralegal degree. She married the love of her life, Charles Gaston Swofford at the Wylie Methodist Church in Abilene on September 5, 1953. After Gaston received his law degree from the University of Texas, they moved to Clyde from Austin. Mert was very much a people person, drawing people to her with her big smile and great personality. She became a big part of the Clyde and Callahan Communities, serving on many boards and being a member of many clubs, including Callahan County Nutrition, Meals on Wheels, Clyde Chamber of Commerce, Latch Key Kids, Clyde Woman's Club and Thursday Club, to name a few. Anything to help the citizens of Clyde and Callahan County, she was always there to lend a hand. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Clyde, where she taught the kindergarten class for many years.
Mert and her husband worked together for over 40 years in the Gaston Swofford Law Offices with many of their clients believing she was an attorney also. Her compassionate understanding of those they helped will long be remembered.
She is survived by two sons, Charles (Chuck) and wife Lisa Swofford of Denton Valley and John and wife Tammy Swofford of Fort Worth; two daughters, Diane and husband Doug Horner of Baird and Lynne and husband Dr. Stephen Settle of Austin; sister Christen Merrill of Azle; 12 grandchildren, Luke Horner of Baird, Dr. John and wife Christen Horner of Talpa, Mary Horner Carr and husband Colt of Lubbock, Alec Swofford of San Antonio, Jessica Swofford of Arlington, Stephanie, Blake and Ashley Settle of Austin, Logan and Ramey Swofford of Lewisville, Lauren and Rob Copple of Azle; nine great grandchildren, Ava, London, Barker Olivia, Jacob, Brennon, Loren, Bella, Kingston and Charlee.
Mert was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Gaston, grandson Stormy Swofford, five brothers and one sister.
In lieu of donations may be made to the Callahan County Nutrition Center or One's favorite charity.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.